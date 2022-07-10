Last Updated:

Mumbai: Bag Full Of Gold, Silver Idols Found Outside BJP's Prasad Lad's House, Case Filed

A bag carrying cash, coins, Ganpati idol, etc was found outside the residence of BJP MLC Prasad Lad in Matunga in Mumbai on Sunday. 

Megha Rawat

In a big breakthrough, a bag full of cash, coins, Ganpati idol, etc was found outside the residence of BJP MLC Prasad Lad at Matunga in Mumbai on Sunday. 

While speaking to the media, BJP MLC Prasad Lad said, “Police saw a suspicious man passing by my house at 5:30-6 AM. However, when officials approached the person, he fled immediately and left the bag outside my residence. Tomorrow it could be something lethal.”

Notably, Matunga Police has registered a case against an unidentified person in connection with the matter where a bag full of gold, and silver idols was found. Police officials further told that an investigation is underway and cops are present outside BJP MLC Prasad Lad’s residence. 

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)

