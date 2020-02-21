Waris Pathan's '15cr' Threat Invites BJP Wrath; Party Seeks AIMIM Neta's Arrest At Byculla

Demanding arrest of AIMIM leader Waris Pathan under stern charges, BJP's Mumbai unit on Friday carried out a demonstration outside the Byculla prison complex. The protesters said they were aggrieved by Pathan's remark on Thursday where he said that "15 crore people (Muslims) had the strength to overpower 100 crore people".

"Waris Pathan's irresponsible remark has hurt the nation's secular fabric. We shall not allow such a person to roam around in our city until he apologizes to the nation," a protester said.

FIR under Sec 295

When asked about Pathan's clarification suggesting that his remarks were misinterpreted, the protester said that everyone has heard the remark and there's no escape to it other than an apology. "We demand an FIR on him under IPC Section 295 (A) (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and his immediate arrest." He further stated that a person who incites enmity against the country's majority community should be "taught a lesson".

Waris Pathan clarifies

After facing severe backlash from politicians cutting across party lines for his shocking '15 cr' communal remark, AIMIM national spokesperson Waris Pathan was forced to issue a clarification on Friday. Claiming that his quote was taken "out of context", he maintained that he could never say anything that would hurt the sentiment of any individual irrespective of caste, community or gender.

At the same time, he conceded that he was "angry" because of the Centre's alleged apathy towards the people's sentiment regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register. At the same time, Pathan reiterated that neither he nor his party supported any attempts to create a divide between the people.

Earlier, AIMIM sources had told Republic TV that Waris Pathan had been 'warned' by his party for the remark, but no action would be taken against him.

