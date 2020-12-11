Mumbai BJP Protests Against Mamata Banerjee Over Attack On Nadda's Convoy; Defaces Posters

The attack on BJP National President JP Nadda’s convoy in Kolkata that caused injuries to at least 10 leaders has triggered massive outrage against Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in West Bengal. Following this, BJP workers in Mumbai have taken to the streets in protest against Thursday’s stone-pelting attack on JP Nadda’s convoy.

The protest, led by Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam, saw party workers holding defaced photographs and effigies of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, along with hoardings that read: “Mamata Hatao, Bengal Bachao” (Sack Mamata. Save Bengal).

Maharashtra: BJP workers convene in Mumbai, protesting yesterday's stone-pelting attack on the convoy of BJP President JP Nadda in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/iEjTJcaJBY — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2020

Stones were hurled at the BJP chief’s convoy when it was on its way to Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata on Thursday. While Nadda escaped unhurt as he was travelling in a bulletproof car, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's car was ransacked, resulting in injury. Other party leaders including state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, national joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash and secretary Anupam Hazra too suffered injuries.

BJP condemns attack

BJP leaders have strongly alleged that this was a pre-meditated attack on the party President at the hands of ruling party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. JP Nadda is covered under VVIP Z+ security. Party leaders have also called upon the shocking attack on Nadda questioning the state of the ground workers in the state.

The BJP had earlier revealed that nearly 120 of their workers had lost their lives in the past 2 years under the rule of Mamata Banerjee. The BJP has stated that either Amit Shah or JP Nadda will visit West Bengal each month till the WB elections.

Centre pulls up TMC govt over the stone-pelting attack

Taking account of the incident of violence during Nadda’s visit, Union Home Ministry has summoned West Bengal Chief Secretary and the DGP to New Delhi and sought a report on the law-and-order situation that led to attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called up the party chief and Kailash Vijayvargiya, to take stock of their health. The state unit chief sustained several injuries and his medical reports also mentioned damage to ligaments. Apart from PM Modi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah also spoke to Vijayvargiya regarding his health and took stock of the situation there.

Earlier, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar submitted the initial report on the attack to the Home Ministry, which stated that there were 100% lapses in JP Nadda’s security that gave way to the attack on his convoy.

