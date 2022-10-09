Mumbai BJP Stages Protest Against Rahul's 'Savarkar Helped British' Claim; Seeks Apology

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar used to work for the British in the freedom struggle and used to get money for it, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers staged a massive protest in Mumbai against his derogatory remarks.

BJP leader Ram Kadam staged a massive protest with his party workers in Mumbai on Sunday morning. Several leaders took part in the protest on Sunday to oppose Rahul Gandhi's insult to the great freedom fighter.

#LIVE | BJP leader Ram Kadam stages protest in Mumbai against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'Savarkar helped the British' remark. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/pJdhfom7Rz pic.twitter.com/EictGf1GJE — Republic (@republic) October 9, 2022

BJP workers were seen holding posters and banners with captions, ‘Rahul Gandhi needs to apologize. A huge poster of the founder of Shiv Sena Bala Saheb Thackeray slapping the then Union Petroleum Minister Mani Shankar Aiyar of Congress with his chappal because of the latter's comments insulting Veer Savarkar was also erected.

Image: Bala Saheb Thackeray slapping Mani Shankar Aiyar; Source: Republic

Posters of Uddhav Thackeray with the caption, ‘Speak up, why are you silent now’ were also put up in the protest by the BJP workers.

Notably, BJP is demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi. However, no apologies have been issued by Rahul Gandhi and Uddhav Thackeray remains silent over the issue.

'Rahul Gandhi can not give respect to Nation's heroes': Ram Kadam

Speaking to reporters, BJP leader Ram Kadam said, “Rahul Gandhi doesn’t have any faith in the history of the Nation because he is not aware of it. He has no faith in the Indian Army. Congress party members speak on behalf of China and hail Pakistan and its ideologies.”

“People who will say ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ will be invited to Congress. Rahul Gandhi can conduct the Bharat Jodo yatra but can’t respect Nation’s heroes. He can only disrespect people who fought for the nation,” Ram Kadam added.

Questioning Uddhav Thackeray’s silence, Ram Kadam said, “Uddhav Thackeray on other hand is making an alliance with the people who insult the Nation’s heroes. He has not issued any statement regarding Rahul Gandhi’s derogatory remarks.”

“Bala Saheb Thackeray slapped Mani Shankar Aiyar of Congress with his chappal after he insulted Veer Savarkar. BJP wants to know when and how will Uddhav Thackeray give an answer to Rahul Gandhi,” Ram Kadam stated.

Rahul Gandhi Claims 'Savarkar Got Stipend From British'

On Saturday, while interacting with the masses as the Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Mayasandra in Karnataka's Tumakuru, Rahul Gandhi said, "In my understanding, RSS was helping the British and Savarkar was getting a stipend from the British."

Stating that Congress and its leaders fought for the country's freedom, the Wayanad MP claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was nowhere to be found.

"BJP was nowhere to be found in the freedom struggle. BJP can't hide such facts. Congress and its leaders fought for freedom," Gandhi said.

Fadnavis condemns Rahul Gandhi's remarks

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned Rahul Gandhi's remarks and accused Congress of insulting Savarkar. He stated that Savarkar has inspired many people and always thought of India's independence. He also questioned if Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray has the guts to condemn Gandhi's statement.

"Rahul Gandhi doesn't know India's history. This shows the mindset of Congress and Rahul Gandhi. Will Uddhav Thackeray show guts to condemn Rahul Gandhi's statement?" Fadnavis asked.