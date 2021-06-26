Mumbai: BJP Workers Stage Protest Seeking Restoration Of OBC Quota, Detained

The BJP launched an agitation in support of the OBC reservation in Mumbai's Mulund area. The BJP's Maharashtra unit on Thursday had announced that it will hold 'chakka jam' protest at 1,000 places across the state over the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government's alleged failure in protecting the political reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBC). The police have detained many BJP workers across Maharashtra.

BJP workers detained in Mumbai

Hundreds of BJP workers who were protesting in Mumbai's Mulund area were detained by the police. Senior leaders from the Maharashtra BJP like state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, former Chief Minister and LoP Devendra Fadnavis, Pankaja Munde and Pravin Darekar were present at the several protests sites across Maharashtra. The BJP has maintained that it will continue its agitation till the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government ensures reservation for OBCs.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Police detain BJP workers who were protesting in support of OBC reservation in Mumbai's Mulund area pic.twitter.com/RJIyIPj4de — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2021

"Until OBC's political reservation is restored, the Bharatiya Janata Party will not rest and the Mahavikas Alliance government will not sleep. Whatever happens, this struggle is inevitable," former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said

BJP leader Ram Kadam speaking to Republic TV hit out at the Maharashtra government for failing to ensure reservation for the OBC government. He added that the people from the OBC caste are angry at the state government for their carelessness that led to the scrapping of the OBC reservation. He further slammed the Maharashtra government after protesting BJP workers were detained by the police.

"This a murder of democracy. You can see what all this government is doing. Their extortion cases are surfacing. They also lost the Maratha reservation along with the OBC reservation. No matter how many our workers they jail, the BJP will keep fighting and never back down," said Ram Kadam "The state government is trying to scare us by putting our workers in jail. We want to tell all three parties that the Maratha and the OBC community will not forgive this alliance. Our agitation will go on." added Kadam

Supreme Court on OBC reservation

The Supreme Court had passed an order in March this year, in which it had said that the quota in favour of OBCs in local bodies shouldn't result in breaching the overall 50 per cent ceiling on the reservation. It had also directed the Maharashtra government to set up a commission to gather empirical data for fixing the reservation percentage. The top court had observed that the reservation, if fixed, shall not exceed the aggregate of 50 per cent of the total seats reserved for SCs, STs and OBCs.

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has decided to hold elections to five Zilla Parishads and bypolls to the seats in 33 panchayat samitis that were rendered vacant and converted into general category following the Supreme Court's verdict of quashing OBC reservation in local bodes on July 19.

With PTI Inputs