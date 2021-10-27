Mumbai BJP Writes To Maharashtra Guv Over Nawab Malik's ‘baseless Allegations’ On Wankhede

In a major development, the Mumbai BJP unit on Wednesday has written to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari seeking his intervention into the matter of "baseless allegations" being levelled by State Minister Nawab Malik against NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede in the Aryan Khan drugs case.

While speaking to the media, a Mumbai BJP leader said, "The way the Maharashtra Government is violating the law and order here and giving out open threats, is a black page in the history of the state. The way Nawab Malik is threatening the government officers is condemned by the BJP. We, the Mumbai BJP delegation met the Governor today and requested him to take action against those giving threats. If Nawab Malik wants to function this way, he has to resign first. It is not right of him to misuse his position."

Allegations against Sameer Wankhede

NCP leader and Maharastra Minister Nawab Malik has repeatedly tried to bring political angles in the drug bust case in which Aryan Khan and seven others were arrested, citing independent witnesses Manish Bhanushali and KP Gosavi's BJP links.

Meanwhile, Public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay High Court by a city resident seeking directions to Nawab Malik to refrain from making any comments against Sameer Wankhede and the NCB. The PIL states the Minister has been engaging in Twitter and making allegations against the NCB and its officer Sameer Wankhede to demoralise their work. The plea further claims that under the supervision of Wankhede, the NCB has proven to be the most effective agency in the recent past.

The anti-drug agency has maintained that they did not know Bhanushali and Gosavi prior to October 2. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been investigating the Bollywood drugs nexus in full swing. At the heart of the investigation is Sameer Wankhede, who leads the Mumbai wing of anti-drug trafficking. The investigation has led to the high-profile arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.