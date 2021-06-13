Mumbai Congress Chief, Over 40 Workers Booked For Violating COVID Norms During Protest

In yet another embarrassment for the Congress party in Maharashtra, the Goregaon Police booked Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap along with 40 party workers for violating COVID-19 rules on Saturday. Jagtap and the Congress workers were seen flouting Coronavirus safety norms during a protest against rising fuel prices in the country.

A similar incident took place last week when the Mumbai police detained approximately 40-50 Youth Congress members for holding protests against the rise in fuel price in the city. After the price of petrol in Mumbai reached Rs 100.19 per litre, the Youth Congress workers held a protest against the prevailing rates outside the BJP office.

Maharashtra: Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap (in file photo) and more than 40 party workers have been booked for violating COVID rules during a protest against rising fuel prices yesterday, says Goregaon Police pic.twitter.com/khkGuoGmhS — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2021

The Mumbai Police informed that they detained approximately 40-50 people including Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui. The protests, while for a just cause, are perhaps wrongfully directed, as the state government also has a hand in determining fuel prices and Congress is a member of the MVA alliance in Maharashtra.

Mumbai: Petrol crosses Rs 100/ litre

Earlier in May, the petrol prices in Mumbai were increased to Rs 100 per litre, while diesel was being sold at Rs 92.17 per litre. On the other hand, Delhi in May had recorded the rate of Rs 93.94 per litre for petrol and Rs 84.89 per litre for diesel. After May 4, petrol has become Rs 3.54 a litre costlier and diesel Rs 4.16.