Last Updated:

Mumbai Congress Chief, Over 40 Workers Booked For Violating COVID Norms During Protest

The Goregaon Police has booked Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap along with 40 party workers for violating COVID-19 rules during protest against fuel price hike

Written By
Gloria Methri
PTI/ANI

PTI/ANI


In yet another embarrassment for the Congress party in Maharashtra, the Goregaon Police booked Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap along with 40 party workers for violating COVID-19 rules on Saturday. Jagtap and the Congress workers were seen flouting Coronavirus safety norms during a protest against rising fuel prices in the country.

A similar incident took place last week when the Mumbai police detained approximately 40-50 Youth Congress members for holding protests against the rise in fuel price in the city. After the price of petrol in Mumbai reached Rs 100.19 per litre, the Youth Congress workers held a protest against the prevailing rates outside the BJP office.

The Mumbai Police informed that they detained approximately 40-50 people including Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddiqui. The protests, while for a just cause, are perhaps wrongfully directed, as the state government also has a hand in determining fuel prices and Congress is a member of the MVA alliance in Maharashtra.

READ | Shiv Sena avers 'Congress fighting for its existence' as Jitin Prasada jumps ship to BJP

Mumbai: Petrol crosses Rs 100/ litre 

Earlier in May, the petrol prices in Mumbai were increased to Rs 100 per litre, while diesel was being sold at Rs 92.17 per litre. On the other hand, Delhi in May had recorded the rate of Rs 93.94 per litre for petrol and Rs 84.89 per litre for diesel. After May 4, petrol has become Rs 3.54 a litre costlier and diesel Rs 4.16.

READ | Sena claims 'Modi-Shah never obstructed Thackeray govt formation'; slams BJP Maharashtra
READ | BJP cries 'death of Sena's Hindutva' as MP seeks naming bridge after Moinuddin Chisti
READ | WATCH: Shiv Sena MLA orders dumping of sewage waste on contractor, BJP hits out
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND