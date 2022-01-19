Mumbai Congress Chief Seeking Alliance With Shiv Sena For BMC Elections: AICC Member

Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election this year, a Member of All India Congress Committee (AICC) from Mumbai, Vishwabandhu Rai has claimed that the party's Mumbai unit chief is seeking an alliance with the Shiv Sena.

This statement comes even as the Mumbai Congress unit chief, Bhai Jagtap himself had asserted that the Congress will contest solo on all seats. In his letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rai alleged that the grand old party is not prepared to fight alone in the BMC election.

"Mumbai Congress unit president is hoping to have an alliance with Shiv Sena for the forthcoming Mumbai municipal corporation election. There is no preparedness to fight the election alone. It seems like the Mumbai Congress president has some partnership with Shiv Sena," said Rai in his letter to Sonia Gandhi.

Congress to go solo in BMC polls: Mumbai Congress chief

Back in December, Mumbai Congress unit chief Bhai Jagtap had avered that the grand old party, which is in alliance with the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), will contest the upcoming BMC polls on its own. In additon, Jagtap had also stated that the Congress will contest all 236 seats on its own.

"The Mumbai Congress will contest the upcoming Mumbai municipal corporation elections on all 236 seats on its own and will once again fly the (Congress flag) tricolour over the BMC," Jagtap had declared at a party event.

In November, the Congress had announced that it will go solo in the BMC elections and had ruled out forming an alliance with the Shiv Sena, which is in power in the BMC. The Congress was once a dominant party in India's richest civic body. However, it was later relegated to the number three position in the city after the Shiv Sena and the BJP cemented their position in the metropolis.

As it stands, the Shiv Sena rules the BMC, which has an annual budget of more than Rs 30,000 crore, which is bigger than budget of some smaller states in the country.

2017 BMC election

In the 2017 civic polls, BJP and Shiv Sena contested separately due to disagreements pertaining to the seat-sharing formula. According to reports, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had threatened to pull out from the BJP government both in Maharashtra as well as the Centre at that juncture which led to a prestige battle for the Shiv Sena and the BJP.

However, BJP had the upperhand as it secured 82 seats, an increase of 51 seats from the previous election. Moreover, the Shiv Sena fell way short of the majority, winning just 84 seats. On the other hand, Congress, NCP, and MNS won 31, 7 and 6 seats respectively.

After several negotiations, the BJP decided not to challenge the Sena on the Mumbai Mayor’s position. Thus, Shiv Sena's Kishori Pednekar and Suhas Wadkar won the election to the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively on November 22, 2017.

While the divide between the two allies continued to grow over the years, the Sena consolidated its position in the BMC when all 6 winning candidates of the MNS joined the party.

