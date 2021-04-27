Mumbai Congress Workers Engage In Vandalism Over Advertisement Mocking Rahul Gandhi

In a shocking act of vandalism, Congress workers created a ruckus at the office of Storia Foods in Andheri West on Tuesday over the company's recent advertisement that allegedly mocked party President Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi.

As per the visuals accessed by Republic TV, the windows of the office can be seen completely shattered apart from the tables and chairs which have been left disorganised. The workers can also be seen raising the Congress party flag and clicking themselves inside the office, gloating over the vandalism.

Even outside the office, the Congress workers continued to raise slogans with the Mumbai police stationed there to prevent any further damage. The workers were seen sloganeering 'Mumbai Congress Zindabad', 'Sonia Gandhi Zindabad' and 'Rahul Gandhi Zindabad'. As per sources, the police has arrested those responsible for the ruckus.

The row is said to have erupted over an advertisement by Storia Foods and Beverages Pvt Ltd created to market their chocolate shake. The Mumbai Congress alleged that the advertisement attempted to mock Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, asserting that such ads would not be tolerated.

