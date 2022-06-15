The Mumbai session court has adjourned the hearing on the plea filed by the Mumbai police for the cancellation of Ravi Rana and Navneet Rana's bail to the next date June 27. Notably, the Rana-duo appeared in the court after they got an exemption on the earlier date.

Speaking to ANI before appearing in the Mumbai session court, independent MLA Ravi Rana said, "We have faith in the court, we respect the court. We believe in the judiciary, we will follow the court order. Uddhav Thackeray had put a sedition charge for just reciting the Hanuman Chalisa. They are going to Ayodhya to wash their sins. They will get the right lesson in BMC & MLC elections from the people of Maharashtra. ED has summoned Anil Parab, his pot of sin is full now and proper action will be taken." Navneet Rana who is also going along with her husband to appear in front of the Mumbai session court slammed the ruling Shiv Sena government and said that they put a sedition charge for Hanuman Chalisa and now praying at the Hanuman temple in Ayodhya. "Court has ordered us to be present here, so we are here respecting the court order. On the one hand, they put a sedition charge on us just for the Hanuman Chalisa. And now they are going to offer prayer at the hanuman temple. Their own family members are going to offer prayer at Hanuman Gadhi. They got to know what is their position in the Rajya Sabha polls. In the upcoming BMC elections, they will get the right lesson." She also said, "We are 100% sure action will be taken on CP Pandey by the privilege committee"

Mumbai police file 86-page chargesheet

Borivali Magistrate Court on June 08 granted the Rana-duo plea for exemption from personal appearance after the Khar police submitted its chargesheet against them in a case registered against both under sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), demanding their presence in the court.

Notably, the chargesheet filed is 85 pages long and also includes the transcript of the Rana-duo's Facebook live in which they were obstructing the government from doing its work, according to the police.

Before the Borivali Magistrate court granted relief to Independent MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana from appearing in front of the court on June 8, Navneet spoke to Republic TV.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Navneet Rana said, "They had given us a notice and it is the first time I am hearing that ‘You have to be present in front of the court’. Today in Amravati, we have a major issue with water. For (last) ten days there is a problem in Amravati. So I am taking a serious meeting regarding the water issue in Amravati. So today I could be there in front of the court. Whatever the next date that the court will ask us to be present in the court, we will be present there."

Earlier in April, the couple had planned to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Shiv Sena supremo and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's personal residence. The plan was cancelled later. On April 23, the Rana couple was arrested by Mumbai Police on charges of sedition and promoting enmity among communities. They were granted bail on May 4 and walked out of prison on May 5.