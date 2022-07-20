Mumbai Crime Branch Cell Arrests 4 For Trying To Dupe 3 BJP MLAs For Ministerial Berths

The Anti-Extortion cell of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested four accused for attempting to dupe 3 BJP MLAs of Rs 100 crore for allegedly facilitating ministerial berths in the newly formed Maharashtra government. The accused were identified as Riyaaz Sheikh, Yogesh Kulkarni, Sagar Sangwai & Jaffar Usmani, informed the Mumbai Crime Branch, as per ANI.

Rahul Kul, BJP MLA from Daund, one of the MLAs who was approached, said that he immediately alerted the police after receiving the call from the accused, who claimed he can get a ministerial post for him. "A few days ago a man called me & said that he can help me get a ministerial post. Immediately, I informed police & Devendra Fadnavis. The accused has been arrested. Police is inquiring as to how many people the accused contacted."

'Accused contacted the PA after MLA ignored the call': Police

As per ANI, the police informed that the accused had called BJP MLA Kul on July 12; however, after he did not answer the call, his PA was approached on July 16. The police informed that one of the four accused told the PA that he has come from Delhi to meet the MLA. After discussing the offer with the MLA, the PA called the accused at Nariman Point for a meeting, during which Kul said he can only give Rs 90 cr. In response, the accused demanded Rs 18 crore in advance. MLA Kul agreed and asked him to come to Trident Hotel the next day and collect the money. Simultaneously, he also informed the police.

The accused was taken into custody as soon as he arrived in the hotel at 1.30 pm, stated the police. At the hotel, another BJP MLA Jaykumar Gore was also present apart from MLA Kul and his PA.

