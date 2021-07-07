Mumbai: Former Cong Minister Kripashankar Singh Joins BJP In Presence Of Devendra Fadnavis

Former Congress leader Kripashankar Singh on Wednesday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party's headquarters in Mumbai. This comes after Maharashtra BJP leader Madhav Bhandari had said that Kripashankar Singh will join the saffron party. On Wednesday, Maharashtra former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Chandrakant Patil were also present at the BJP HQ to welcome the former Congress leader.

BJP leaders Devendra Fadnavis & Chandrakant Patil were also present.

Stating that Kripashankar Singh has relevance in Mumbai politics, Chandrakant Patil said that the former Congress leaders had been in touch with the saffron party for the last few months.

Reports of Singh joining the BJP had been doing the rounds ever since he distanced himself from the Congress party and had developed proximity to Fadnavis. The former minister of state for Home and MLA from Kalina in Santacruz did not campaign for the Congress party in the 2019 Assembly elections.

Singh's latest move comes ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections slated to be held in 2022. BJP insiders are of the view that Singh's north Indian community following will come to help the party in its efforts to defeat the Shiv Sena, its estranged ally. The party has already launched Mission 2022 to build a campaign ahead of the BMC polls next year.

