Mumbai Icon Lalbaugcha Raja Fined ₹3.66 Lakh For Creating 183 Potholes During Ganeshotsav

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) levied a fine of Rs 3.66 Lakhs on the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal for creating 183 potholes on the road during Ganeshotsav in 2022, as per ANI. The Mandal was fined Rs 2000 per pothole, said the BMC. Notably, ahead of Ganeshotsv, the Municipal body had announced a fine of Rs 2000 per pothole, on the organisers damaging the roads. The BMC had done an inspection of the streets after Ganeshotsav to check for the damages, if any, done to the roads by the Bamboo logs affixed beneath and also due to the barricades placed in the vicinity of the pandals.

BMC deputy commissioner Ramakant Biradar said, “We have sent a notice to Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav committee for creating potholes on the roads and asked them to pay the fine of Rs 3.66 lakh.”

Maharashtra | Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation imposes a fine of Rs 3.66 lakhs on Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal for creating 183 potholes on the road during Ganeshotsav this year; fine of Rs 2000 per pothole: BMC — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022

Notice sent to Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav committee

In the notice sent to the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav committee, the BMC has mentioned the damage done to the road - on the stretch between the Dr Babasaheb Road and T B Kadam marg, on which the BMC team found 53 holes on the footpath and 130 pits on the road, after conducting an inspection on September 5. Illegal barricades were also identified on T B Kadam marg, from Dattaram Lad Marg Junction to Nektaj Maratha Building.

Balasaheb Kamble, Lalbaugcha Raja Committee president said that they haven't received the BMC letter yet. “We got to know from the media but have not received any notice yet from the civic authority,” he said. The committee was fined earlier too for creating potholes on the roads during Ganeshotsav.

IMAGE: ANI