Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar And Family Receive Death Threat, Second In 6 Months

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar received a letter with derogatory language, threatening to kill her and family members after the govt is toppled in Maharashtra. It's significant to note, this is the second such threat received by the Mayor in the last six months. She had received a similar letter in December 2021 with foul language written in Marathi, left in the maibox of her house. She had also filed a police complaint on the same. Both the threat letters were sent from Raigad.

The Mumbai Mayor had also received a threat over a phone call in 2020 on her mobile and the caller was apprehended from Jamnagar, Gujarat after she filed a complaint.

When asked about the reason for receiving such threats Kishori Pedenekar said, "I am the Raigad, Head - Coordination, Shiv Sena and regularly visit the region for growing the party activities. I suspect the person sending such threats would be a local but he is sending the letter to my Raigad address to mislead," adding further, "The names of Ajit Pawar and Aaditya Thackeray has also been mentioned in the letter," when asked about the connection of the letter with the recent political developments in Maharashtra.

Mumbai Mayor receives security after death threats received in 2021

Mayor Pednekar had also received a threat letter against her and family members from an unknown person in December 2021, in response to which the state government provided her security, "After the Mumbai Mayor received the threat letter, we have provided her security. The search operation of the sender is on. Whosoever is found to be the culprit, would be punished harshly," Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said while speaking to reporters, according to news agency ANI.

She had also been threatened in December 2020 over the phone attended by her assistant, by a man from Gujarat who was later arrested.

IMAGE: ANI