Mumbai: MNS Hails Decision As 26 Mosques Remove Loudspeakers To Stick To SC Order

As the high-octane political drama over loudspeakers continues in Maharashtra, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has welcomed the decision of some Mosques in the state which have voluntarily decided to abide by the Supreme Court guidelines over the issue.

Taking to Twitter, MNS shared clips of some mosques in South Mumbai wherein the mosque clerics have decided that loudspeakers will not be used from 10 PM to 6 AM in 26 mosques which are located in areas with high density of Muslim population.

"It has been decided that Aazan will not be given on loudspeakers in 26 mosques in South Mumbai from 10 pm to 6 am. The decision has been taken by the clerics of mosques in Bhendi Bazar, Minar, Madanpura and Nagpada, which have the highest density of Muslim population. The trustees of these mosques have expressed their determination to abide by the guidelines of the Supreme Court. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena welcomes his decision," the MNS said on Twitter.

Similarly, in another tweet, the Raj Thackeray-led party informed that a similar decision was taken in Maharashtra's Pandharpur, wherein loudspeakers were taken down in order to curb noise pollution. The MNS stated that it appreciates the decision taken by Muslims in Pandharpur.

"Respecting the Supreme Court order, the Muslim brothers in Pandharpur raised their horns at the Mosques to prevent noise pollution. MNS appreciates his action!" the MNS added in another tweet.

Raj Thackeray vows to continue protests

Meanwhile, even as several MNS workers were detained across the state, Raj Thackeray on Wednesday assured that his loudspeaker protest would not just be a one-day affair. Over 1,000 MNS activists were detained, while prohibitory notices were issued to another 14,000 workers to prevent them from playing Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.

"Our aandolan will continue, it’s not a battle for just one day. Hanuman Chalisa will continue if people violate laws," the MNS chief had said in a press conference.