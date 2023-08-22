Mumbai Police EOW Summons Aaditya Thackeray's Close Aide Suraj Chavan

The Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police has summoned Suraj Chavan as part of the probe into the money laundering case linked to alleged Mumbai Covid center irregularities case. Suraj Chavan is a Yuva Sena secretary and is believed to be a close aide of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.

This is not the first such summon for Chavan but he has been questioned by the Economic Offences Wing, an interrogation which lasted for around five hours, related to the alleged scam that was orchestrated during the Covid-19 pandemic. In July, Chavan was questioned by the wing in irregularities linked to contracts awarded by BMC to contractors and suppliers during the Covid-19 pandemic in July this year.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 27, had questioned the Yuva Sena functionary about his properties in Mumbai. The ED had interrogated him about his four flats in Mumbai for nine long hours. The ED had summoned Chavan for interrogation after it raided 15 locations.

ED had recovered cash and documents in the raids which claimed that Chavan owns four flats in Mumbai, which have been purchased during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Chavan produced documents for the two residential flats and failed to provide documentary evidence for another two. The alleged irregularities are not directly linked to the Economic Wing of the Mumbai Police, hence the wing is acting on the information shared by the Enforcement Directorate.

On August 13, the EOW of Mumbai Police had also summoned ex-Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar as part of the probe in the same case. The agency is investigating Pednekar for taking commission from Vedanta Innotech in exchange for a tender awarded to the company.

The alleged Mumbai COVID scam came to light last year after an FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.It was alleged that there were substantial financial irregularities and misappropriation of funds at COVID care centres in Mumbai. An FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.

The investigation has been going on since then, and the agency has investigated several people associated with the issue, including a close associate of Aaditya Thackeray- Suraj Chavan. The agency has arrested Sujit Patkar, Rajeev Salunkhe and Sunil Kadam in connection with the alleged scam.