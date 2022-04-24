Mumbai Police File FIR On Kirit Somaiya's Driver As Ex-Mayor Alleges 'negligent Driving'

A day after BJP leader Kirit Somaiya was attacked allegedly by Shiv Sena workers outside the Khar Police station in Mumbai, an FIR has been filed against his driver.

Police booked Somaiya's driver under sections 279, 337 of the IPC for alleged negligent driving. The FIR was filed on the complaint of former Mumbai Mayor and Sena leader Vishwanath Mahadeshwar.

Section 279 of the Indian Penal Code is imposed when a driver causes an accident by rash and negligent driving which results in an injury to any person. He may also be held liable under Section 337 punishable with 6 months or a fine.

However, in the case of Saturday's incident, Kirit Somaiya had suffered injuries due to alleged stone-pelting by Shiv Sena workers who were creating a ruckus outside the Khar Police Station after the arrest of independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana.

Kirit Somaiya attacked outside Khar police station

Videos shared online showed the window of Somaiya's car completely shattered and an injury on his face, after the attack. Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader alleged that Sena workers had tried to kill him in the presence of police.

CM Udhhav Thackeray ke Gunda logo ko Police ne Khar Police Station par ekatha hone diya. Mai bahar nikla tab in Gunda logo ne Pathabaji ki, Car ka window glass meri side ka tuta, muze laga bhi hai. Police ke supervision me ye hamala @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/ixj0WMk915 — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) April 23, 2022

He also alleged that Mumbai Police refused to register his FIR at first. When the cops did file a Benami FIR in his name, "they wrote that only one stone was pelted at my car," he said. The leader accused the police of working under the pressure of CM Uddhav Thackrey and Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey. Somaiya said that on Monday, he will travel to Delhi to hold a discussion with Central Home Secretary.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Devendra Fadnavis condemned the attack on Kirit Somaiya after a high voltage drama saw Navneet Rana and her husband getting arrested over the Hanuman Chalisa row. Somaiya had gone to the Khar police station to visit the couple.