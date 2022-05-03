Mumbai Police Issue Notice To MNS Chief Raj Thackeray; To Prevent Cognizable Offence

In a massive development ahead of MNS chief Raj Thackeray's May 4 ultimatum over loudspeakers, the Mumbai Police have now issued him a notice under Section 149 CrPc. This comes after high-octane drama continued in Mumbai hours after an FIR was lodged against him over the Aurangabad rally on Tuesday.

According to news agency ANI, the Mumbai Police have issued a notice to the MNS supremo and have been asked to prevent cognizable offence.

Loudspeaker row | Mumbai Police issues notice to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Chief under section 149 CrPc (Police to prevent cognizable offence) — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that this notice has been given after Raj Thackeray's tweet, wherein he has refused to budge and reiterated his demand to take down the loudspeakers atop Mosques. Thackeray has avered that if loudspeakers atop mosques are not taken down by May 4, then people should play Hanuman Chalisa wherever loudspeakers are used.

Raj Thackeray reiterates May 4 ultimatum

In his statement, Thackeray has also cited the Supreme Court order which has set time and decibel limits on the usage of loudspeakers. He has also claimed that many loudspeakers as well as Mosques are unauthorised. He questioned the government as to how authorised permissions have been given to unauthorised Mosques, while adding that permission should be given to Hindu temples to play loudspeakers across the country.

The MNS chief has maintained that the louspeaker issue is not religious, but social, while remarking that people across religions are affected because of noise pollution.

"If steps are taken to turn this social issue into a religious issue, then we too can give a befitting reply. I appeal to all Hindus, that tomorrow, May 4, if you hear loudspeakers blaring with Azaan, then play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers at the same places. That's when they will realise the hindrance of these loudspeakers," said Raj Thackeray

In his concluding remarks, Thackeray also urged people to commence a signature drive against use of loudspeakers and submit an appeal letter with signatures at their local police stations. Additionally, he has also opined that people should dial number 100 and lodge a police complaint if loudspeakers are still being used. Thackeray has also hailed some mosques that have voluntarily decided to stop using loudspeakers, while urging Hindus to not cause any inconvenience to those mosques.