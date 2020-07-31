Mumbai Police Obstructing Bihar Police Investigation In Sushant Case: DY CM Sushil Modi

As the Bihar Police furthers their probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, in a massive statement alleged that the Mumbai police was 'obstructing' the investigation by the Bihar Police. Sushil Modi alleged that the Mumbai Police was getting in the way of the Bihar Police's fair probe into the late actor's death adding that the BJP felt that the CBI needed to step in and take the case instead.

"Mumbai police is putting obstruction in the way of a fair investigation by Bihar police in Sushant death case. BJP feels that CBI should take over this case," said Bihar DY CM Sushil Kumar Modi.

Mumbai police is putting obstruction in way of fair investigation by Bihar police in Sushant death case.Bihar police is doing its best but Mumbai police is not co operating .Bjp feel that CBI shud take over this case. — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) July 31, 2020

Bihar AG says 'lack of cooperation' by Mumbai Police

This is not the first time the Bihar administration has raised apprehensions against the Mumbai police. Earlier in the day, Bihar Advocate-General Lalit Kishor had raised questions on the lack of cooperation by the Mumbai Police, saying that the home state police always extended help to the other state, however, the Mumbai Police was not supporting the Bihar Police at all.

"If one state's place goes to another state for investigation, both work together. The home state police extend support, but as we all know, Mumbai Police is not giving any help or support to Bihar Police. Bihar police only wants the investigation to be done in a transparent manner. Bihar Police is only acting on the wishes and FIR by Sushant's father," said the Bihar AG.

Previously the Bihar Police had alleged that they were not being given proper vehicles by the Mumbai Police to move around to conduct their investigation, as per sources.

Read: Sushant's Bodyguard Confirms 'all Claims Against Rhea Chakraborty' In Explosive Testimony

Read: Mumbai Police Not Giving Any Help Or Support To Bihar Police In Sushant Probe: Bihar A-G

Bihar Police furthers probe into FIR

Bihar Police has sent a 4-member team to Mumbai to further investigate the late actor's death case, after Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed an FIR against the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others. The Bihar Police team has assured that everyone's statement will be recorded as per the FIR lodged by Sushant's father. This came shortly after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar gave a nod to the police to register the complaint against some allegedly 'big names' and go forward with the probe.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty has filed a petition in Supreme Court seeking transfer of the FIR, lodged against her in Patna to Mumbai in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's death saying that she has been 'falsely implicated in the case.'

Read: Ankita Lokhande Breaks Silence On Rhea Chakraborty, Speaks About Sushant To Arnab

Read: 'Sushant Inspired Me In Many Ways, Taught Me Acting,' Reveals Ankita Lokhande To Arnab