Amid the ongoing political slugfest in Maharashtra over the Hanuman Chalisa row and the arrest of the independent legislator couple, Republic TV accessed a video released by the Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey showing Independent Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana, having tea in jail. This comes as a counter to the video that allegedly shows that the Rana couple was mistreated in jail.

On the clarification video produced by Mumbai Commissioner Sanjay Pandey, BJP leader Pravin Darekar told Republic Media Network that “the Maharashtra Police had produced the clarification video to influence the people of the state, but the people of Maharashtra know the truth and have seen the incidents that happened. CCTV evidence of attacks on BJP leaders is present and therefore police have produced the video.” He further claimed that Maharashtra Police has produced the video ‘as it is highly politicised.’

He further said, “It is unfortunate that the state administration is trying to shield attackers. People hope for justice from the government and police administration, and if they make such comments, it will bring distrust to locals. ”

He further denounced the Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil's comment on the incident and claimed that the goons who pelted stones allegedly at the residents of MLA Ravi Rana and his wife and MP Navneet Rana ‘were being provided support by the Maharashtra Home Minister and Chief Minister.’ “We cannot expect justice from the administration,” BJP leader Pravin Darekar told Republic Media Network.

Navneet Rana alleges ill-treatment under police custody

Earlier, Navneet Rana on Monday wrote a letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla alleging that she had been treated unfairly by the local police. Rana, who along with her husband MLA Ravi Rana, was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Saturday had in a letter that she was denied water and subjected to casteist slurs.

In the letter, Navneet Rana stated, "I made repeated demands for drinking water throughout the night. However, no drinking water was provided. To my shock and disbelief, the police staff present told me that I belong to Scheduled Caste and hence they will not give me water in the same glass."

Image: Republic World