Mumbai Police Records Fadnavis Statement In Phone-tapping Case; Sena Says 'none Above Law'

A day after summoning him in connection to the Rashmi Shukla phone-tapping case, Mumbai police's cybercrime visited ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis's home and took his statement in the case. Taking a jibe at the LoP, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut questioned why he felt that he could not be summoned by Mumbai police in the case. Affirming he was not above the law, Raut cited how multiple MVA ministers had been summoned by Central agencies in 'political' cases.

Mumbai police team visits Fadnavis' home

Raut mused, "Why do some people and some political parties consider themselves above the law? Many ministers and MLAs were summoned by the Central Investigation Agency for political scandal and they appeared. No one has special rights in a democracy. All are equal before the law. So why this spectacle?". The ex-saffron allies BJP and Shiv Sena are locked in a battle with Sena claiming that BJP was using central agencies against Maharashtra's ruling coalition in a bid to 'pressurize them to bow down'.

कमाल आहे!

काही लोक व काही राजकीय पक्ष स्वता:ला कायद्यापेक्षा मोठे का समजत आहेत?

महाराष्ट्रात अनेक मंत्री आणि लोकप्रतिनधींनीना राजकीय सुडा पोटी केंद्रीय तपास यंत्रणांनी चौकशीला बोलावले व ते हजर झाले.. लोकशाहीत विशेष अधिकार कोणालाच नसतो. कायद्यापुढे सगळे समान आहेत. मग हा तमाशा का? — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) March 13, 2022

Fadnavis summoned

On Saturday, Fadnavis said that he had been summoned to BKC police station at 11 AM seeking information regarding the phone-tapping case. Slamming the MVA govt for 'protecting the scamsters', Fadnavis alleged that they were concentrating on targetting the accusers instead of probing the job postings scam. Fadnavis has released a letter by ex-Commissioner Rashmi Shukla alleging a job postings scam.

"Had the govt caught the scamsters and those who are being probed by CBI on time and not brushed the matter under the carpet for 6 months, then I need not have exposed it. Govt wants to protect them & somebody who exposed this is being called to the Police Station," said Fadnavis.

Job Postings scam Vs Phone tapping

The controversy came to the fore when ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis released the letter of Rashmi Shukla, the ex-Commissioner, State Intelligence Department dated August 25, 2020, to the then Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal. As per the letter, Shukla informed Jaiswal that she had received complaints of a network of "brokers"- individuals with political connections ensuring desired postings for police officers in an exchange for "massive monetary compensation". Stating that the phone numbers of the suspects - including top politicians Nana Patole, Bachchu Kadu, Sanjay Kakade, and Ashish Deshmukh - were placed under surveillance to ascertain these charges, she stressed that due procedure was followed.

A day later, Jaiswal recommended to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sitaram Kunte that the State CID (Crime) Pune should conduct an immediate inquiry into the matter, but Kunte denied it. Instead, he accused Shukla of misusing the permission obtained for phone tapping under the Indian Telegram Act, filing an FIR against her. Kunte concluded that strict action can be taken against her if it is proven that she leaked the "top secret" letter. In response, Shukla has moved the Bombay HC challenging the case and has been granted protection from arrest until March 25.