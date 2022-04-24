Mumbai Police Registers Case Against Unknown Person For Attack On BJP's Mohit Kamboj

Santacruz Police Station has registered a case against an unknown person in connection with the attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya. The matter will be transferred to Kherwadi police station, Mumbai Police informed.

Earlier in the day, Kamboj alleged manipulation of the First Information Report (FIR) by officers of Santacruz Police station in Mumbai. He claimed that his signed FIR was destroyed.

In a video message, Bharatiya said, "I signed an FIR in the police station. Later, they took it outside. The FIR had mentioned several IPC sections. After going out, a police officer said that they need to change the FIR. They are trying to forge the documents. I condemn this. Everything is recorded on camera. Strict action should be taken."

Mumbai: BJP leader's car attacked by a mob in area where CM's home is located

Mohit Bharatiya on Friday claimed that his car was attacked by a mob in Mumbai's Kalanagar area in the Bandra suburb, which is close to Matoshree, the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"I had gone to attend a wedding and while returning home, my vehicle stopped at a road signal in the Kalanagar area. Suddenly, a mob of a few hundred attacked my vehicle and broke its glasses and damaged the door handles," Kamboj had said in a video statement.

He had added, "I was asked to move my vehicle by local police and no one in the car was injured. I am not going to be afraid of this kind of aggression because my party and I are exposing corruption in the BMC (which is ruled by the Sena)."

He also attacked the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) administration for attempting to 'threaten' him and demanded strict action against those responsible for the attack.

(Image: @MohitBharatiya_/Twitter/ANI)