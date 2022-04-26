As the massive faceoff between Rana Couple and Mumbai Police continues over the Hanuman Chalisa row, Republic TV accessed a video released by the Mumbai Police Commissioner showing Independent Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana having tea in jail. This comes as a counter to the video that claimed to have mistreated the Rana couple in jail.

Earlier, Navneet Rana on Monday wrote a letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla alleging that she had been treated unfairly by the local police. Rana, who along with her husband MLA Ravi Rana, was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Saturday had in a letter that she was denied water and subjected to casteist slurs.

In the letter, Rana stated, "I made repeated demands for drinking water throughout the night. However, no drinking water was provided. To my shock and disbelief, the police staff present told me that I belong to Scheduled Caste and hence they will not give me water in the same glass."

Rana couple sent to judicial custody

Amid the protests from Shiv Sainiks, the Ranas withdrew their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa but were arrested on the charge of creating enmity between different groups. While on Sunday, a Mumbai court rejected the city police's demand for the custody of independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana and remanded the couple in 14-day judicial custody.

Navneet Rana was sent to the Byculla women's jail, while her husband will be sent to the Arthur Road jail, the official said.

On April 29, the MP-MLA couple's application will be heard by the court. The Mumbai Police has asked them to file their say on the bail plea on April 27.

The Rana couple was booked under Sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 135 of the Mumbai Police Act (violation of prohibitory orders of police).

(Image: RepublicWorld)