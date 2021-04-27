Mumbai Police Summons Rashmi Shukla On April 28; BJP Claims 'MVA Govt Has Lost Its Senses'

In a key development, the Mumbai Police summoned IPS officer Rashmi Shukla on April 28 in connection with the FIR registered at the BKC Cyber Police Station. This FIR was registered against unknown persons for illegal phone tapping and the confidential report leak under Section 30 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, Sections 44(b) and 66 of the Information Technology Act, 2008 and Section 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923. Posted in Hyderabad on a Central deputation, she has been asked to appear before Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Nitin Jadhav at 11 am on Wednesday to record her statement.

Taking umbrage at the summons issued to Rashmi Shukla, BJP MLA Ram Kadam stated, "The government has lost its senses. This IPS officer honestly submitted a report to the government alleging corruption worth crores of rupees in police transfers and the involvement of leaders and Ministers. It is expected that the state government should appreciate such an officer. Forget appreciation, this government is committing a sin by branding her as a criminal. Why did the government not act on that report? If the government that acted, the names of leaders in these three parties who took crores of rupees for facilitating police transfers would have come out."

Rashmi Shukla's report

The controversy came to the fore when ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis released the letter of Rashmi Shukla, the ex-Commissioner, State Intelligence Department dated August 25, 2020, to the then Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal. As per the letter, Shukla informed Jaiswal that she had received complaints of a network of "brokers"- individuals with political connections ensuring desired postings for police officers in an exchange for "massive monetary compensation". Stating that the phone numbers of the suspects were placed under surveillance to ascertain these charges, she stressed that due procedure was followed.

Elaborating on the shocking details of the probe, she revealed that the aforesaid brokers are in contact with influential people and many police officers. Opining that there is highly incriminating evidence against a number of individuals in this activity, she attached a detailed report in this regard. The letter also called for the report to be immediately brought to the notice of the CM as it casts aspersion on the credibility and functioning of the government. A day later, Jaiswal recommended to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sitaram Kunte that the State CID (Crime) Pune should conduct an immediate inquiry into the matter.

Chief Secretary finds no 'concrete evidence'

However, on March 25, Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte submitted a report into the police transfer racket alleged by Shukla to CM Uddhav Thackeray. Stressing that all transfers of police officers made between September 2-October 28, 2020 were based on the recommendations of the Police Establishment Board, he accused Shukla of misusing the permission obtained for phone tapping under the Indian Telegram Act. Refuting the claim that no action was taken on Shukla's report, he shared the summary of the findings into her claims presented to Thackeray on August 31, 2020.

Maintaining that there was no concrete evidence barring for the Call Record Detail analysis, it was reasoned that launching a CID inquiry would be "undesirable". Moreover, it was held that this will lead to a witch-hunt and cause serious discontent among officers. Observing that no malpractice could be established in the report of the ex-State Intelligence Commissioner's report, Kunte concluded that strict action can be taken against her if it is proven that she leaked the "top secret" letter.