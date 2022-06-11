Mumbai Police Summons Suspended BJP Leader Nupur Sharma; Asked To Appear On June 25

With now-suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma's inflammatory remark having triggered protests in several parts of the country on June 10, she has now been summoned by the Mumbai police, asking her to appear before the Pydhonie police station on June 25.

On Friday, the country witnessed protests that at times escalated to stone-pelting and violent clashes in six districts of Uttar Pradesh, along with West Bengal's Howrah, Jharkhand's Ranchi, Karnataka's Belagavi and in Delhi over the suspended BJP leader's controversial remarks.

A FIR had been registered against Nupur Sharma by the Mumbai Police, and another was also registered in Pune on June 1 for hurting religious sentiments through her comments on Islam.

On June 5, the BJP suspended Nupur Sharma from the party, in the aftermath of the Kanpur violence and amid a number of countries in the Middle-East taking exception to the remarks of a spokesperson of the ruling party.

In a letter dated June 5, Om Pathak from the Central Disciplinary Committee of the BJP wrote the following to Nupur Sharma:

"You have expressed views contrary to the Party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule 10(a) of constitution of the BJP.

I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry you are suspended from the party and your responsibilities/assignments if any with immediate effect."

BJP's Delhi media in-charge Naveen Jindal was also suspended by the party. Qatar, Iran, Kuwait and some other nations summoned India's Ambassadors over the matter. India affirmed to all these countries that it represents a syncretic and inclusive democracy.

BJP Denounces Nupur Sharma's statements

In a statement, Arun Singh, National General Secretary & Head Quarter Incharge of the BJP said that the party 'strongly denounces' insult of any religious personalities of any religion.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party is also strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy. India's Constitution gives the right to every citizen to practise any religion of his/her choice and to honour and respect every religion. As India celebrates the 75th year of its Independence, we are committed to making India a great country where all are equal and everyone lives with dignity, where all are committed to India's unity and integrity, and where all enjoy the fruits of growth and development," the statement read.