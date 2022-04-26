Mumbai Police To Release Another Footage, Counter Rana's Claim Of Ill-treatment In Lock-up

After Navneet Rana's explosive claim, the Mumbai police will release another CCTV footage of the Santacruz police station lock-up where the Independent MP and her MLA husband Ravi Rana were lodged. Amid the ongoing video face-off, sources have informed Republic that Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey has checked the CCTV footage himself which shows that the Ranas were seemingly 'treated well' in the lockup. The politician couple was also allowed to use the officer's restroom, sources have claimed.

The Mumbai CP's move to cross-check CCTVs comes after Navneet Rana complained to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that she was ill-treated in the lock-up at the Khar Police Station. In the letter sent to Birla, Rana alleged that she was denied access to drinking water and not allowed to use the washroom on account of her belonging to the Scheduled Caste. She asserted that the treatment meted out to her was 'worse than how animals are treated'.

Navneet Rana writes to LS Speaker

Navneet Rana said, "I was put in a lock-up of the Khar Police Station. Amid several and repeated demands for drinking water throughout the night, however, no drinking water was provided to me throughout the night. To my shock and disbelief, the police staff present told me that I belong to the Scheduled Caste and hence they will not give me water in the same glass. I was told Neechi Zaat Ke Logon Ko Paani Nahi Dete. Thus I was directly abused on the basis of my caste and it is only for this reason that no drinking water was provided."

She added, "I wanted to use the bathroom late in the night. The police staff present there paid no heed to my demands. I was again abused in the most filthy language and several abuses on the ground that I belong to the Scheduled Caste were hurled at me. I was told that we don't let people from Neechi Zaat use our bathrooms".

After the allegations surfaced, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sought a report from the Maharashtra government. Meanwhile, in a counter to the claims, Mumbai Police Commissioner shared a CCTV video where the Amravati MP and her husband can be seen having tea in jail.

Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana continue to remain in judicial custody after being denied immediate relief by the Mumbai Sessions Court on Tuesday. The court will hear their bail pleas on April 29.