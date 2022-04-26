Mumbai Police Working At MVA's Behest: BJP's Mohit Kamboj Slams Kirit Somaiya Attack Probe

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohit Kamboj on Tuesday accused the Mumbai Police of working at the behest of the MVA-led Maharashtra government in the case of the alleged attack on former Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya. Bharatiya, while speaking to the media said that a high-level committee must probe the attack on Somaiya that took place amid the raging Hanuman Chalisa row. He was speaking to the media from outside the Khar police station, where Somaiya was giving his on-camera statement about the attack against him.

Speaking to the media about the probe in the attack against BJP leader Somaiya, Mohit Kamboj slammed the law-and-order situation in the state. Accusing the police of working for the MVA government’s interests, Bharatiya said that the police omitted ‘attempt to murder’ in the case filed by Somaiya. “A high-level committee should probe the attack on Kirit Somaiya,” Bharatiya said.

“Mumbai Police is working at the behest of the MVA government. Law and order situation has gone for a toss. No action was taken against the attackers. Compromised policing is taking place here,” the BJP leader added. Further launching an attack on the police, Bharatiya said that the police are taking no action against Somaiya’s attackers. “The way he (Kirit Somaiya) was attacked and an FIR was not even filed, it's an attempt to murder and FIR was not filed. No action was taken against the attacker,” the BJP leader said from outside the Khar police station.

Speaking to Republic TV from outside the station, Bharatiya also mentioned that the police were being selective in their actions. “Immediate action was taken against those who created ruckus outside Sharad Pawar's house. But no action was taken against those who broke barricades outside Navneet and Ravi Rana's house. Accused are out on bail, the BJP leader claimed. The comments come as Somaiya was giving an on-camera statement to the Khar police over the attack that left him with a minor injury.

Kirit Somaiya files FIR Against 'bogus FIR'

Somaiya on Tuesday filed a complaint at the Khar Police Station over a fake FIR being filed in his name which he had not even signed. Kirit Somaiya's car was vandalised while he was returning from the police station after meeting arrested independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana. "Bandra Police station filed a fake FIR against me and Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey took action against me based on that fake FIR. How can the Mumbai CP register an FIR without my signature?", the BJP leader said after filing a fresh FIR at the Khar Police Station.

"Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey on CM Uddhav Thackeray's command did not file my FIR. I registered my complaint against police officials who registered a fake FIR in my name over the Khar incident", Kirit Somaiya added.

Kirit Somaiya alleges attack by Shiv Sena 'goons'

Somaiya alleged that the Shiv Sena attempted to kill him in the presence of police personnel on Saturday. He further claimed that “100 goons" of the ruling party threw stones at his car outside the Khar Police Station in Mumbai and he suffered injuries during the attack. The incident took place when Somaiya visited the Khar Police Station following the arrest of Independent Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana. The Ranas were arrested earlier in the day, hours after they cancelled their plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree'.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD