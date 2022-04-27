Mumbai Police's EOW Likely To File Case Against Navneet & Ravi Rana Amid Sena MP's Charge

In more trouble for Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana, the Mumbai Police is likely to register another case against them. As per sources, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) might register an FIR amid Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut citing Navneet Rana's election affidavit to allege that she had taken a loan of Rs.80 lakh from Yusuf Lakdawala. Raut claimed that the latter had connections with the Dawood Ibrahim syndicate and was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Sanjay Raut elaborated, "Underworld Connection: Lakdawala was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case of ₹200 crore, he died in the lockup itself. Part of Yusuf's illegal earnings is still in Navneet Rana's account. So when will ED serve tea to Rana? Why is this D-gang being saved? Why is BJP silent?"

A day earlier, the Amravati MP submitted a complaint to Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar via her representatives. She demanded the registration of a case against Raut under the stringent Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. In her complaint, Navneet Rana highlighted multiple comments of the Sena spokesperson including his reference to her as '420' (cheater).

Rana couple arrested

Even as Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana called off their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's 'Matoshree' residence, they were taken into custody by the Mumbai Police on April 23. In the 1st FIR, they were booked under Sections 34, 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the IPC and Sections 37(1) and 135 of the Bombay Police Act. Their woes compounded after Section 124A (sedition) was added to this FIR later.

In the wee hours of April 24, the Mumbai Police filed a case against them under Section 153 of the IPC which deals with assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty. Even as the Rana couple petitioned the Bombay High Court seeking the quashing of this second FIR, the division bench of Justices PB Varale and SM Modak turned down this plea on Monday while asking the police to give a notice of at least 72 hours before taking any coercive action. A day earlier, the Sessions Court refused to provide them immediate relief and directed the police to file a response on their bail application on April 29.