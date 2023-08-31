Mumbai Poster Row: Shinde Sena Slams Uddhav Faction Ahead Of I.N.D.I.A Meet

Ahead of the third official meeting of the Opposition I.N.D.I.A coalition on Thursday, the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena hit out at the Uddhav Thackeray faction using Balasaheb Thackeray's quote and his picture as well. The poster read, "I will not let Shiv Sena become Congress.”

This comes at a when Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray is hosting the 26 parties that are taking part in the meeting that will take place for two days at the Grand Hyatt Hotel from Thursday for which several leaders have already arrived.

The posters have been put up posters with an image of Balasaheb Thackeray from Mumbai’s Western Express Highway to Worli. Also, posters with the faces of the I.N.D.I.A alliance were put up with just a few hours left for the meeting.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Posters and hoardings, showing leaders of the INDIA alliance put up in Mumbai ahead of the two-day meeting of the alliance starting today. pic.twitter.com/DBTSf9g0mE — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2023

Few hours left for the meeting

I.N.D.I.A, the opposition coalition set to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, will hold its third meeting in Mumbai to decide upon a strategy for the elections. The bloc, which currently has 26 member parties, is also likely to discuss the possibility of more parties joining the coalition. Further, decisions on a logo for the bloc, and a common minimum programme are also expected to take place.

The list of the major leaders who have already landed for the meeting are West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah, former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, and CPI general secretary D Raja.

Soon, other key leaders such as Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will also be arriving.