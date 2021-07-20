Mumbai Rains: Congress Chief Bhai Jagtap Slams BMC Over Waterlogging, Alleges Corruption

As heavy continue to lash Mumbai, the Congress on Monday hit out at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), whose reins are held by the Shiv Sena, for alleged corruption and mishandling of the monsoon situation in the city. It is important to note here that this development comes at a time when there are speculations of a rift in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which consists of the Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP.

Mumbai Rains: Congress lashes out at BMC

Stating that every year BMC makes promises for better management of waterlogging due to rainS, Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap said that the BMC has failed this year as well. He said, "We did a survey and ifnormed the BMC officials before the monsoon about issues related to drainage." Hundreds of crores of rupees were spent but not even the 25 per cent work has been done, the Mumbai Congress chief added.

Bhai Jagtap said, "If work is not completed then where has this money gone? There is definitely corruption involved at various levels in BMC."

Raising questions about the recent incidents of building collapse in Cikhroli and Chembur in which 31 people died, Jagtap said that anyone can say that those tructures are in dangerous conditions. Remarking that several times it was informed, he said that no audit was done to avoid such incidents. This has to be investigated and those who are responsible for it should be booked, he added.

Mumbai Rains: Locals blame BMC for waterlogging

After due to heavy rains, underground parkings, which camer under BMC, were flooded in Mumbai's Kandivili, the locals blamed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for the damages that occured to their vehicles. Asserting that despite paying the parking fees and maintenance charges, the locals said that the BMC was unable to detect issues with the complex and did nothing to avoid the situation. Many of the vehicles are beyond repair due to the incident and people are asking the municipality to pay for their damages, they added.

Meanwhile, BMC in a statement said, "Amenity parking has been developed in the basement of Vasant Pride building in Thakur complex area at Kandivali (East) in R / South Division. The parking lot covers an area of about 20,000 square feet. Adjacent to this building/parking lot is a large nullah. The width of this nullah is about 5 meters. Due to torrential rains, water flowing from the nullah, as well as rainwater coming from the hill beside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park as well as water from 90 feet road flowed down the slope from all sides, filling the parking lot in the basement.”

