Mumbai Rains: Sena Defends BMC For Building Collapse; Chalks It Up To 'unnatural' Rains

As Mumbai continues to face heavy rains on Monday, Shiv Sena defended the BMC on Monday, stating that the rains were 'unnatural' and hence resulted in landslides in several places. In its mouthpiece Saamana, Sena pointed out that the places where landslides occurred had too many people living in a limited space, constructing illegal houses. Claiming that people still lived in dangerous buildings which had the fear of falling inspite of BMC's repeated notices, Sena chalked up the 24 deaths to the 'unnatural' rains and resulting incidents.

Sena defends BMC over wall collapse and rains

Claiming that the rains received by Mumbai for the past three days were of the 'heavy rains in short time' category, Sena said that this had become a discerning factor of this year's monsoon. Stating that Mumbai received 750 mm rains in three days, it condoled the deaths due to it on Saturday when Mumbai received 235 mm rains. Chalking up the landslides in Malad-Malvani, Dongri and Chembur due to 'heavy rains in short time', it said that those questioning the city corporation must keep this in mind.

Mumbai rains kills 31

According to officials, a total of thirty-one people have died in separate incidents of house collapse and electrocution following heavy showers, which caused severe waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services and vehicular traffic in the metropolis on Sunday. Twenty-five people died in house collapse incidents after heavy showers, officials said. Seventeen people died as a compound wall came crashing down on some houses located on a hillock after a landslide, a fire official said. According to the updated figures, 10 people died in Vikroli, 21 lost their lives in the Chembur landslide while 2 suffered serious injuries.

Due to incessant rains, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) had temporarily suspended flight operations between 00:42-05:24 hrs in July 18 as a safety precaution. During this time, a total of 9 flights were diverted. Flight operations at CSMIA recommenced with effect from 05:24 hrs and are proceeding as per schedule.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Sunday has asked citizens to boil water before drinking as heavy rains stopped the Bhandup water purification complex, which is one of the major sites of water supply to the city. The torrential rain that intensified from Saturday night flooded the water purification complex on Sunday, following which the civic body shut the plants down. Currently, rains have lessened on Monday.