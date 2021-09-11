Mumbai Rape Case: Devendra Fadnavis Demands Fast-track Court, Death Penalty For Rapist

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday condemned the horrific rape in Mumbai's Sakinaka area. Interacting with the media, Fadnavis demanded that there should be a thorough investigation in the case. Moreover, the Opposition has also demanded that a fast-track court should be set up.

In addition, he remarked that the culprits of the brutal rape should be hanged. On the other hand, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has assured that the case would be fast-tracked and justice will be given.

CM Uddhav Thackeray has taken complete information about the (Mumbai rape) incident & has spoken to Police Commissioner. He said case would be taken on fast track & the victim would get justice. He also directed to expedite the investigation: Chief Minister's Office, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/uwuOlBbd1x — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2021

Meanwhile, the Mumbai rape victim passed away on Saturday after a 33-hour long fight. The victim's death was confirmed by Mumbai's Rajawadi Hospital, where she was being treated. Earlier, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had visited the victim in the hospital. Pednekar informed that the victim was placed on a ventilator and her condition was extremely critical.

Mumbai: Woman raped in Sakinaka area

The horrific incident took place in India's financial capital on Friday. A woman in her 30s was brutally raped and mutilated. The police also informed that the rapist inserted a rod in her private parts, leaving her in a critical condition. The incident took place in the Sakinaka area of the metropolis. After the incident, DCP and Additional Commissioner of Police had rushed to the spot and the investigation has been underway.

The victim was found in a tempo in an unconscious state late on Thursday night at around 2:30 to 3:00 am. In addition, the Mumbai Police has arrested the accused - Mohan Chauhan. Chauhan has been booked under 307, 376, 323 and 504 of the IPC.