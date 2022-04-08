Mumbai: Sharad Pawar On MSRTC Protest Outside His Residence: 'They Are Being Misled'

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, on Friday, reacted to Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers' protest outside his residence in Mumbai. Speaking to the reporters, Pawar stated that the MSRTC workers are being 'misled' and this time protests showed the wrong path.

According to the news agency, ANI, Sharad Pawar said, "They are being misled. ST employees and we have a very old relationship, in last 40-50 years I've not missed any session with them. This time was shown wrong path and result of that is an incident of today."

MSRTC workers detained for protesting outside Pawar's residence

On Friday, MSRTC workers protested outside NCP chief Sharad Pawar's Silver Oak residence. The protesters were later detained and taken into custody by the Mumbai Police as stone-pelting reportedly ensued during their agitation. The ST employees were raising slogans against the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) government in Maharashtra. According to sources, the agitating workers also threw their slippers and shoes toward Pawar's residence.

It is pertinent to note that MSRTC employees' protest has been going on since October 28. Thousands of MSRTC workers have been demanding that the department should be merged with the state government. The merger would provide them with better salaries and greater job security. It will also enable the workers to avail benefits that are granted to the state government employees. During the initial strike, most of the transport services remained closed within the state while the state government faced a financial brunt of Rs 1600 crore owing to the continued strike.

Maharashtra Transport Minister rules out MSRTC merger

The state government has refused the merger of MSRTC and the Maharashtra government. Maharashtra's Transport Minister Anil Parab had also urged the protesting workers to return to work by March 30. Parab had said, "The three-member committee gave its report and the state government accepted the same in its cabinet meeting. The committee has ruled out the merger demand in its report. The report throws light on financial, legal and administrative aspect."