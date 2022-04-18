Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA's Wife Found Hanging At Her Residence, Police Suspects Suicide

In a shocking development from Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kudalkar's wife was found hanging at her residence in suburban Kurla on Sunday night. While the police have suspected it to be a case of suicide, more investigation is to be done for confirming the same.

The body of Rajani Kudalkar, wife of Sena legislator Mangesh Kudalkar was recovering from her flat in Dignity Cooperative Housing Society at Nehru Nagar locality of Kurla East at around 8.30 PM, informed a police official from Nehru Nagar police station further adding that as per the preliminary information, she can be said that she committed suicide, however, the reason is not clear yet.

#UPDATE | Rajani Kudalkar allegedly died by suicide yesterday (April 17) evening around 8:30 pm. Nehru Nagar Police has registered a case under the Accidental Death Report (ADR). Probe on: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/0vWPwy5woM — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2022

After receiving the information, the Mumbai Police team immediately reached the spot and was seen probing the matter at the residence. The officials also informed that her body has been sent for postmortem while further investigation is currently underway. Notably, the Nehru Nagar Police has registered a case under the Accidental Death Report (ADR).

Mangesh Kudalkar who represents the Kurla assembly constituency is yet to present any statement regarding the tragic incident.

Image: Twitter/@MLAMangesh/ANI