Mumbai: Uddhav, Prakash Ambedkar Seen 'hugging' Aurangzeb On Posters; BJP Says 'truth...'

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) founder Prakash Ambedkar’s bowing before the tomb of the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb triggered massive political reactions from Maharashtra. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena government in the state hit out at Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray on Thursday (June 22). The Uddhav faction was, however, tight-lipped on their alliance partner’s actions.

Notably, in another contentious development following Ambedkar’s visit, Mumbai’s Mahim area on the intervening night of Wednesday (June 21) and Thursday (June 22) could be seen covered in hoardings showing former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Ambedkar ‘hugging’ Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

BJP's full-blown attack on tight-lipped Uddhav

Reacting to the same, former Uddhav faction leader who recently joined the Shinde faction, Manisha Kayande said, “Why to join hands with an unknown Hindu or so called secular. Bowing down before Aurangzeb who mistreated the Hindus, who demolished several temples of Hindus, who tortured Chatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Why is UBT aligning with them? Mr Uddhav Thackeray who says that he’s a staunch Hindu and that his hindutva is not of Gaumutra Hindutva, what happened now then?”

“In the recent foundation day of Shiv Sena, Uddhav criticised Eknath Shinde and rest of the 40 MLAs, but he didn't utter a word against UBT ally Prakash Ambedkar bowing down before Aurangzeb. Who had put up the banners is something that Mumbai police to find out,” added the former UBT leader.

Furthermore, another Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ram Kadam hit out at the Uddhav faction and termed the putting up of banners as “poster of truth.”

“Those who have put the banners will be investigated by Mumbai Police, but what is the reason for these posters should be introspected by the UBT faction. What is displayed on the posters is the truth, we don’t support the poster, but what’s displayed in the poster is the truth. The message is clear from the people that those who are “Shivpremi”, they are giving clear message to Uddhav Thackeray that they're unhappy with him. We have not done that is true whatever we do, we do it in daylight, we speak on his mouth that he's Aurangzeb's spokesperson.(Sic)”

The Mumbai Police speaking on the investigation into the case stated, “We have started the investigation of this matter, we are in the process of registering the FIR. Will take legal action against those involved in this.”