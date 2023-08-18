Mumbai University’s Decision To Stay Senate Polls Draws Criticism From Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP on Friday criticised the Mumbai University's decision to stay its senate polls, claiming that the move reflected the Maharashtra government's “dictatorial" attitude and its fear to hold any kind of election.

Addressing a press conference, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray sought to know the reason behind the university's decision to stay the elections scheduled on September 10.

“The chief minister is timid. They are not holding the Pune Lok Sabha bypolls and elections to the local self-governments. We thought at least the Mumbai University polls will take place. The senate will not bring down your government, but we will. So why are you scared of the senate?” Thackeray said.

He further said when the Yuva Sena led by him contested 10 seats in 2010, it won eight and it went on to clinch all 10 seats in 2017.

Terming the university's move as detrimental to democracy, Thackeray said, “The polls were to be held on September 10 and no reason was given for why they are stalled.” The Mumbai University on Thursday announced its decision to stay the elections to the senate. The senate is the institution's watchdog, with representatives of teachers, principals and the management.

The NCP's youth wing vice-president Amol Matele said the vice-chancellor will be gheraoed till the time the election schedule is not announced.

“The staying of the senate polls reflects the state government's dictatorial attitude,” Matele said in a statement.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Amit Thackeray also attacked the state government for the decision, alleging that it is evident that it wants to govern in a dictatorial manner.