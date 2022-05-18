Mundka Fire: AAP Claims BJP Used Building For 2015 Elections; 'MCD Granted Fake NOC'

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday hit out at the BJP, alleging that it was attempting to pin the blame of the Mundka fire tragedy on the Delhi government when the saffron party-run MCD was responsible for granting the building a 'fake fire NOC'. Addressing a press conference, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that the building, owned by Manish Lakra, had also served as the election office of Master Azad Singh, who has fought the last 3 elections on a BJP ticket from Mundka.

"People were burnt in such a horrific way in the Mundka fire that they could not be identified. Over the last few days, BJP is creating a huge hue and cry, trying to pin the blame on the Delhi government. The media is claiming there is a blame game between MCD and Delhi government, but we will talk only about facts. We showed you the photo of Manish Lakra with BJP leaders. The BJP used this building for the 2015 elections. There was an election office of BJP MLA Azad Singh in that building. He is also the uncle of BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh," alleged the AAP leader.

MCD gave 'fake' fire NOC: AAP

Further, Bhardwaj alleged that given the party's alleged ties to the building owner, a No Objection Certificate (NOC) was granted to the building in 2016 by the then-assistant commissioner in the MCD. He also countered the BJP's allegations that the Delhi Government was aware of the condition of the complex since its Excise Department had granted a license to a wine shop inside.

"Adesh Gupta said there was a wine shop there. How does an excise department give a license? It gives it based on finding if the building is commercial or not, which it ascertains by asking the MCD. Excise only knows things that MCD's building department says. We have that certification, the fake certificate made by their assistant commissioner. It says everything is fine in this building," said Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Delhi Mundka fire

A massive fire engulfed a three-storey building, near the Mundka metro station in West Delhi on the evening of May 13, claiming the lives of 27 people. More than 70 people were in the building when the fire broke out on the first floor and engulfed the entire building soon after. The flames were brought under control after 7 hours. At least 12 people who suffered injuries were taken to the Sanjay Gandhi hospital for further treatment. Three officials of the NDMC have been suspended and the owners of the Mundka complex-- Manish Lakra, Harish Goyal and Varun Goyal were sent to one-day police custody on May 17.