Tragic scenes were witnessed in outer Delhi's Mundka area where a massive fire engulfed a building, killing at least 27 people, and forcing many to jump off the windows or use ropes to slide down to safety.

Following this, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Adesh Gupta on May 14 reached the Mundka fire spot. He lambasted the CM Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi for 'neglecting safety standards' in the national capital.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said, "Lately, there have been many such fire incidents in Delhi. Many have lost their lives, some are injured, and some have been hospitalised. Delhi government needs to build stringent laws in the national capital. After the fire incident, the Delhi fire service and ambulance came late and they didn’t even have adequate equipment with them. If Delhi fire service would have reached on time with proper equipment, many lives would have been saved." “The Mundka building that caught fire on Friday didn't have a NOC (no objection certificate) from the Fire Department. After investigation, it is said that the building was illegal. I request the Delhi government to conduct a proper inquiry into the matter. Arvind Kejriwal needs to put in efforts to make Delhi a safer place. He needs to stop doing politics in the national capital and work for the citizens of Delhi so that innocents don’t lose their lives,” Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta stated.

Mundka is close to the Delhi-Haryana border. On Friday night, traffic snarls started in the area with the entry of trucks.

Mundka fire incident

A massive tragedy took place on May 13 as a fire broke out at a four-storey building in the Mundka area of the national capital which left 27 persons dead while 12 others sustained injuries. After the local police received a call regarding this fire incident near the Mundka Metro station, they rushed to the spot and made a lot of efforts to rescue the trapped persons. As per the Delhi Police, this building was used commercially for providing office space to companies. The fire reportedly broke out on the first floor which houses an office of CCTV cameras and a router manufacturing company.

Nearly 50 employees of the aforesaid firm were rescued, reports indicated. In a media interaction, DCP Outer District Sameer Sharma mentioned, "We'll take the help of the forensic team to identify the bodies. FIR has been registered. We've detained company owners. There are chances that more bodies may be recovered as the rescue operation is yet to be completed."

Image: Republic World