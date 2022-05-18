Mundka Fire: Delhi BJP Says 'AAP Trio Of Kejriwal, Sisodia & Jain Responsible For Mishap'

The Delhi BJP held the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-trio Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain responsible for the Mundka fire and also accused them of allowing the operations of many illegal factories, which remain unchecked. It's pertinent to note that a massive fire that took place in a commercial building near the Mundka metro railway station in Delhi resulted in the death of 27 people last week including 21 women and six men.

In a statement issued, Delhi BJP spokesperson said, "The people of Delhi want to know that the Electricity department of Delhi government has given these illegal factories of Mundka high load electricity meter and GST of Delhi Government. Why did the department give commercial registration?"

'Nothing has been done to modernise the Delhi fire department in the last 7 years': Delhi BJP

The Delhi BJP said the Kejriwal government hasn't done anything for the modernisation of the fire department of Delhi in the last seven years. "Otherwise the fire brigade tenders wouldn't have reached late on the day of the fire. Even after reaching the site, due to lack of modern equipment, the fire service personnel could not save the lives of those trapped," the statement read. Raising serious questions over granting of licences to operate illegal factory units, the spokesperson stated, "Similar to his colleagues, AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj is accusing Municipal Corporation of Delhi for the fire in Mundka, however, the people of Delhi want to know why the Electricity department of the government of Delhi granted the high load electricity meter to the illegal factory units in Mundka and also why did the department give them commercial registration to operate?"

Blaming the AAP-trio CM Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain for the Mundka fire, the BJP spokesperson said, "Under the high-handedness of Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia, there are thousands of small and big illegal factories, which are operating after getting electricity and GST registrations on the basis of fake certificates and hence they are responsible for the Mundka fire."

AAP holds BJP responsible for the fire

AAP in return blamed the BJP for the fire by coming up with photographs showing the owner of the building Manish Lakra with BJP leaders. "People were burnt in such a horrific way in the Mundka fire that they could not be identified. Over the last few days, BJP is creating a huge hue and cry, trying to pin the blame on the Delhi government. The media is claiming there is a blame game between MCD and Delhi government, but we will talk only about facts. We showed you the photo of Manish Lakra with BJP leaders. The BJP used this building for the 2015 elections. There was an election office of BJP MLA Azad Singh in that building. He is also the uncle of BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh," AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged.

Delhi Mundka fire

A massive fire engulfed a three-storey building, near the Mundka metro station in West Delhi on the evening of May 13, claiming the lives of 27 people. More than 70 people were in the building when the fire broke out on the first floor and engulfed the entire building soon after.

Image: ANI