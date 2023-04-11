Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne Broken: BJP Mocks Mamata As Trinamool Loses National Tag

After the Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) lost national party status on Monday, April 10, Sukanta Majumdar, the BJP state president of West Bengal took a dig at the party saying Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne had flopped. "Using money they made from smuggling coal, they went to Goa, Assam and Meghalaya in an attempt to establish themselves as a national party. Even so, they were defeated, and their standing as a national party has since also vanished. It had to happen eventually. Those who were dreaming of becoming PM have failed just has Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne," Majumdar said.

Mamata's party loses national tag

The Election Commission revoked the national party status of All India Trinamool Congress, Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Communist Party of India (CPI). The national party tag of these political parties were taken away because they did not meet the criteria set for national parties any longer.

According to Election Commission rules, in order for a party to retain national party status, it must win two per cent seats in the Lok Sabha from at least three different states, secure at least six percent of votes in four or more states during Assembly elections as well as secure four Lok Sabha seats in a general election, and has to be a party recognised by ECI as a state party in at least four states. Following the revocation of national party status, the Mamata Banerjee-led party is now considering legal options to challenge the decision of the Election Commission of India of withdrawing the national party status of the party, Trinamool Congress sources told ANI.

Why did BJP draw a reference to Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne

BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar's reference to Mungerlilal Ke Haseen Sapne has found common currency in political speech. The reference is often synonymous with Quixotic ambition. Mungerilal Ke Haseen Sapne was a television serial broadcast on Doordarshan in 1989-90. In the serial, the protagonist Mungerilal, played by Raghubir Yadav, is a clerk who gets bossed around by his wife at home and by his boss at work. But in his dreams, Mungerilal escapes from his daily troubles into a world where he basks in the glory of his accomplishments.