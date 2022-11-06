TRS Trumps BJP By Over 10,000 Votes In High-stakes Munugode Bypoll Battle

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the high-voltage Munugode bypolls by a margin of more than 10,000 votes on Sunday.

TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy cumulatively secured 96,598 votes after 15 rounds of counting, while his nearest BJP rival Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy got 86,485 votes. On the other hand, Congress, a far third, is said to have lost its deposit securing only 23,864 votes. Celebrations are currently underway at the TRS headquarters.

BJP cries foul over Munugode bypoll results

Meanwhile, the BJP candidate cried foul over the Munugode bypoll results and alleged that the TRS 'terrorised voters and distributed money' to swing the mandate in their favour. He also claimed that local police were threatening saffron party leaders.

"This is not a real win, TRS has terrorised the voters and distributed money as well. KCR has done the wrong work as he can't sleep due to the capabilities of the BJP, the real victory is ours. TRS has won by misusing the government's power. Local police were also threatening our leaders. I respect the voters but ethically, BJP has won. We will go to Election Commission and continue our fight," Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy alleged.

The process of counting votes polled in the by-elections to the Munugode Assembly constituency in Nalgonda district began on Sunday morning amid tight security. Over 93 percent of polling was reported in the bypolls held on November 3, which was necessitated by the resignation of sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy from the party in August. He had joined BJP seeking re-election.