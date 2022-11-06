Munugode Bypolls: BJP Questions Round Wise Result Delay; Alleges 'conspiracy' By TRS

As counting of votes is underway for the Munugode bypolls in Telangana, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader G Kishan Reddy has expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in announcing round-wise results. The Minister has questioned the Chief Election Officer (CEO) for not declaring results after counting votes in each round.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy who hails from Telangana questioned the CEO and said, "Why the results are not being disclosed from time to time". "The CEO uploaded the results of 4 rounds within 10 minutes of the Union Minister’s phone call. BJP is serious about the CEO’s behaviour in announcing the results of the Munugode by-elections," an official statement read.

Telangana BJP alleges TRS of 'Conspiracy' in Munugode by-poll counting

Speaking to ANI, BJP MP from Telangana K Laxman said, "Counting for Munugode by-poll is underway. TRS conspired even for counting, it has been exposed. When BJP was leading in the first 3-4 rounds, it wasn't published on the official website immediately. Whereas round-wise updates from other seats were being given".

Adding further, the BJP leader said, "The situation is different in Telangana. The state govt has made this poll a matter of their prestige as BJP is rising here. Only BJP can fight TRS. I hope that BJP will win by the last round of counting. In the days to come, there'll be a BJP wave in the state."

BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao raised questions over the delay in announcing the result of the 5th round. “Why the two-hour delay in announcing the result for the 5th round? We are suspicious over this," the BJP leader told ANI.

Munugode bypolls

After the 5th round of counting, there is a very close fight when between TRS and BJP for the Munugode bypoll in Telangana. TRS candidate Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy continues to lead by a margin of 1531 votes and has received a total of 32,505 votes so far after 5 rounds of counting, whereas BJP's Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy trailing receiving a total of 30,974 votes so far.

The TRS, recently renamed Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), aims to demonstrate its dominance in state politics and go national with a big win from Munugode. Meanwhile, according to the BJP leaders, victory for the party in Munugode will give an edge to them in the upcoming assembly elections in 2023 over TRS. BJP national President JP Nadda stated that a win in this by-poll could herald a further southern push for the saffron party and defeat could deter expansionary plans.