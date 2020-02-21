Muraleedharan: Anti-CAA Protests Becoming An Occasion For Pro-Pakistani Slogans

BJP leader and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday said it an alarming situation that protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are turning to be an occasion for pro-Pakistani slogans. He said that there are sections of people associated with agitation against CAA.

This statement of Muraleedharan comes after a protest organised by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was briefly interrupted when a girl named Amulya managed to reach the stage and started shouting slogans like 'Pakistan Zindabad' before organisers and cops on duty whisked her away on Thursday.

Speaking to the media Union Minister Muraleedharan said, "It an alarming situation that protests against CAA is turning to be an occasion for pro-Pakistani slogans. This is the apprehension that all the patriotic people of this country have been voicing. Section of people associated with agitation against CAA are being utilised and hijacked by pro-Pakistani elements who are out to damage the integrity of the country."

Muraleedharan also assured that the government will take suitable action to see that such things never take place in the future. "I would also like to caution people of this country to be aware of such elements and stay away from all such protest," he said.

Amulya's statement on Owaisi's platform

The commotion at the event in Bengaluru erupted as an activist named Amulya managed to reach the stage and started shouting slogans -- 'Hindustan Zindabad' and 'Pakistan Zindabad’. She seemingly wanted to differentiate between 'Pakistan Zindabad' and 'Hindustan Zindabad' but organisers and cops on duty whisked her away. Owaisi himself rushed to take the mike from her and later said, "I condemn this statement. The woman is not associated with us. Humare liye Bharat zindabad tha, zindabad rahega."

