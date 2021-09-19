In a continued update on Pala Bishop's controversial remarks over 'love and narcotic jihad', the Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan on Saturday, September 18, said that Bishop's statement is a warning to the community members and not just an emotional expression. Earlier, Muraleedharan had expressed his astonishment over the criticism surrounding Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt's remarks that were opposed by the Congress and the CPM (Communist Party of India (Marxist)).

Speaking at a press conference in Kerala, Vijayan stated, "The government should intervene in the matter. Bishop's remarks were a warning to community members. It should have been taken seriously. Everyone must stand together and speak out against jihadists. Information held by the State Government should be forwarded to the Central Government".

He added, "Everyone knows about Narcotics and Narcotic Mafia. At the global level, such mafias are active. They are even more powerful than certain governments. But no one should try to label such mafia with a religious symbol".

Muraleedharan backs Bishop's remarks

V Muraleedaran stated that attempts are made to portray Bishop's remarks as offensive to the community further provoking the Muslim community for political gains. It must be a voice within the Muslim community against the communal forces.

He further added, "The CPIM came to power with the help of Jamaat-e-Islami. The SDPI is not an organization that is unknown to the CPIM. CPIM must be prepared to remove jihadists from its own party".

Earlier on September 11, V Muraleedharan had told ANI, "I am surprised that his (Pala Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt) analysis has been criticized by some of the leaders of Congress and CPM. I don't understand why they're criticising when jihadis are being opposed and exposed".

Pala Bishop's remarks

Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt had alleged that Christian girls are influenced by the concepts of love and narcotics which are used as a weapon by extremists to destroy the youth.

Pala Bishop had stated, "Terrorists have no religion. They are dressed in the mantle of religion. The CPI-M and the Congress fell into its trap. All religions must unite to fight terrorism. This is not a problem between the two religions. This is the agenda of the SDPI to portray it as a religious issue. CPI-M and Congress leaders are working as their megaphone and employees".

(With ANI input)

(Image credit: ANI/PTI)