Murder Of Democracy, Says BJP As West Bengal Braces For Panchayat Polls

Murder of democracy, said West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikary on Thursday after the state election commission announced the schedule for the 2023 panchayat polls. "For the first time ever, the Panchayat elections have been announced unilaterally without holding a single all-party meeting at the block levels, district levels, or the state level," the BJP leader said.

The West Bengal state election commission announced on Thursday that panchayat elections will be held in the state in a single phase on July 8. Filing of nominations will begin on June 9 and will go on till June 15. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is June 20. Results of the panchayat elections will be announced on June 11, state election commissioner Rajiva Sinha said.

The BJP leader said, "The intention of the WB state EC is very clear. From the manner of the declaration itself, it's clear that they would be actively working as a frontal organisation of the regional TMC. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and state election commissioner Rajiv Sinha would be held responsible for any casualty resulting due to the violence that might erupt during the elections."

Adhikari's comment about casualties is a reference to the violence that erupted in West Bengal during the 2018 panchayat elections. Reports claim at least 13 people lost their lives in the violence that ensued. There were reports of explosions, attacks and ballot boxes being set on fire.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya lashed out after the announcement of schedule and said that the West Bengal state election commission had made the panchayat poll schedule at the instructions of Mamata Banerjee. Malviya alleged that the short time frame for nominations was meant to prevent candidates from other parties file nominations.

"At 5:30pm this evening, West Bengal State Election Commission, on instruction of Mamata Banerjee, has announced Panchayat Poll to be held on 8th Jul. Nominations to start tomorrow, i.e. 9th Jun and last date is 15th Jun (Sunday excluded). Just 5 days for approx 74,000 nominations across the state! The rigging has already begun. The small window for nominations is to preclude candidates of other political parties from filing. Why is Mamata Banerjee even pretending to hold an election? She can straightaway announce the result," Malviya tweeted.

The 2018 panchayat elections saw the Trinamool Congress register a resounding victory. Of the 825 zila parishad seats, TMC emerged victorious in 590. In the panchayat samati elections, the ruling party won 4,974 out of 9,217 seats.