Bulandshahr Killing: CM Uddhav Speaks To UP Counterpart Yogi, Urges Strict Action

On Tuesday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray spoke to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath over the brutal murder of two priests in Bulandshahr. Expressing his sorrow over the incident, Thackeray stated that he was against any such inhuman act. Moreover, he observed that he expected the UP government to mete out strict punishment to the perpetrator of the crime just as the Maharashtra police had done in similar incidents. At the same time, Thackeray urged everyone not to communalise the murder of the priests.

मैंने उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री @myogiadityanath जी से फोन पर बात की और उत्तर प्रदेश के बुलंदशहर में हुए दो साधुओं की अमानवीय हत्या पर चिंता व्यक्त की। ऐसे घृणास्पद कृत्यों के खिलाफ हम सब आपके साथ हैं। — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 28, 2020

इस तरह की घटनाओं में जिस तरह से हमने सख्त कानूनी कार्रवाई की है, हम आपसे उम्मीद करते है कि आप भी वैसा ही करेंगे और दोषियों को कड़ी सजा देंगे। लेकिन कोई भी इन घटनाओं को सांप्रदायिक रंग ना दे ऐसा आवाहन करता हूं। — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 28, 2020

The murder of two priests in Bulandshahr

Earlier in the day, the bodies of two priests were found at a temple in Palona village of UP's Bulandshahr district. They were murdered reportedly with a sword by a person named Raju. As per SSP Bulandshahr Santosh Kumar Singh, the post-mortem reports of the deceased were awaited. The accused was arrested by the police when he was running away from the village in an inebriated state. He has been charged under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. As per sources, the priests had berated the accused some days ago and accused him of theft. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has asked for a report on the murder of the aforesaid priests.

Meanwhile, Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut too reacted on the Bulandshahr incident. Condemning the murder of the priests, he appealed to desist from communalising the matter. According to him, some elements had tried to give a communal dimension to the lynching of ascetics in Palghar.

भयानक! बुलंदशहर, यूपी के एक मंदिर में दो साधुओं की हत्या, लेकिन मैं सभी से अपील करता हूं कि वे इसे सांप्रदायिक न बनाएं, जिस तरह से कुछ लोगों ने पालघर मामले में करने की कोशिश की। — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) April 28, 2020

