Murder On Delhi Street Fails To Trigger Public Outrage, But Political Slugfest No Bar

A 16-year-old woman being stabbed and bludgeoned to death failed to trigger outrage among passersby but has managed to rake up a political slugfest. After the arrest of Shahil, 20, accused in the Shahdab Dairy murder, Aam Aadmi Party leader Dilip Pandey lashed out Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for 'failing to handle' the law-and-order situation in the national capital. "The LG and central government have failed to handle Delhi's law and order. Law and order is the biggest responsibility of LG, which he has failed to handle," the AAP MLA said.

"LG sir is very fond of appearing in newspapers but he is not seen handling law and order anywhere," he added. Pandey also shared some data claiming that crime against women in Delhi is one-third of the 19 metropolitan cities in India. "32.5% of metropolitan crime happens in Delhi. The LG has the responsibility of law and order but he is engaged in political conspiracy against AAP," the MLA said.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal too urged the Delhi LG for swift action against the accused who is said to have stabbed the minor 16 times and then bludgeoned her to death, according to preliminary findings. "A minor girl is brutally murdered openly in Delhi. This is very sad and unfortunate. The criminals have become fearless, there is no fear of the police. LG sir, law and order is your responsibility, do something. The safety of the people of Delhi is of paramount importance," Kejriwal tweeted.

BJP hits back at AAP over Delhi murder row

While AAP is pushing the Centre for action against the culprit, the BJP struck back saying the Kejriwal-led party is trying to underplay a case of love-jihad.

◆केजरीवाल जानते हैं कि शाहबाद में हिन्दू युवती की मुस्लिम युवक द्वारा हत्या को यदि वह लव जिहाद कहेंगे तो उससे मुस्लिम मतदाता उनसे दूर होंगे और इसीलिये वह इसे एक साधारण हत्या की घटना दर्शाना चाहते हैं।



◆गिरफ्तार मुस्लिम हत्यारे साहिल सरफराज़ के हाथ में बंधा लाल कलावा साफ… pic.twitter.com/oUVfO5jp2d — Virendraa Sachdeva (@Virend_Sachdeva) May 29, 2023

"Kejriwal knows that if he calls the murder of a Hindu girl by a Muslim youth in Shahbad as love jihad, then the Muslim voters will go away from him and that is why he wants to show it as an ordinary murder incident," BJP Delhi president Virendraa Sachdeva tweeted. He also wrote that the accused was wearing the sacred thread worn by Hindus on the wrist and claimed that he was "a member of the love jihad gang."

Meanwhile, the police has assured that the culprit will get stringent punishment for the heinous crime as he has been booked for murder under IPC Section 302.