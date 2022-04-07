Murli Manohar Joshi Slams Oppn For Targeting BJP Over 'Kashmir Files'; 'I Was Eyewitness'

As politics intensifies over 'The Kashmir Files' movie, Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Murli Manohar Joshi on Wednesday slammed the opposition for attempts to accuse the BJP over 'The Kashmir Files' movie. Joshi alleged that several political parties which are now in the Opposition are accusing the BJP of spreading propaganda through the movie.

The Senior BJP leader stressed that the political party which was in power in 1990, did not raise its voices against the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits.

Stating that he was an "eyewitness" of the Kashmir violence, Murli Manohar Joshi said, "I was an eyewitness when Kashmir violence took place. I went to Kashmir with Madhya Pradesh leaders Kedarnath Sahni and Arif Baig. We prepared a report on the situation of Kashmir and sent it to former PM Rajiv Gandhi".

Accusing the regime of that period of failing to resolve the situation, he said that their team had met victims of violence in Kashmir.

"We also used to wonder what the government was doing to rescue them. It is wrong that people are levelling allegations against the BJP over the movie," the former minister added.

He further stressed that people still choose to remain ignorant of historical incidents which led to impartial knowledge of the past. He then questioned why the genocide that occurred during the time of Sohrabji is not shown to the public. The BJP leader added that incidents like Hitler's rule, and Ukraine's war happen every day.

"Why the genocide that took place during Sohrabji's time is not being presented to people? What Hitler has done is also not shown to people. The Ukraine crisis is being presented to people. Such incidents take place every day," Joshi said.

He mentioned that people must learn the lesson of not repeating such historical events in the future.

'The Kashmir Files' movie

The Vivek-Agnihotri directed 'The Kashmir Files' is a small budget film of Rs 20 crore which was released in theatres on March 11. The movie based on the 1990 exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others. The release of the film was delayed to the COVID pandemic.

(With ANI input)

(Image: ANI)