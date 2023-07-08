Murshidabad And Cooch Behar: The Hotbeds Of Electoral Violence In West Bengal

Murshidabad and Cooch Behar regions of West Bengal on Saturday (July 8) saw unprecedented electoral violence during panchayat polls resulting in several people losing their lives and many others getting injured. With all the political parties trading charges and the state police force failing to control the violence, the state has been pulled once again into a vortex of political killings.

Just like the 2023 edition, the 2018 panchayat West Bengal elections were also marred by incidents of violence and at least 20 persons had been killed. But this time, the scale is even bigger as at least 16 people have lost their lives till around 3 pm today (July 8).

Factors Behind Electoral Violence in Bengal

Clashes between political parties: In both Murshidabad and Cooch Behar, clashes erupted between supporters of different political parties. The ruling All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) and opposition parties, primarily the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM), engaged in violent confrontations. These clashes saw crude bombs, firearms, and other weapons being used freely.

Candidates Intimidated: There were reports of intimidation and violence against opposition party candidates, preventing them from filing nominations or participating in the electoral process. Many candidates were allegedly threatened or physically attacked to dissuade them from running for office, leading to uncontested seats in several areas.

Inadequate Security Measures: The elections were also marked by allegations of inadequate security arrangements. Some polling booths were reportedly not adequately protected, making them vulnerable to attacks by armed supporters of different political parties. The lack of security personnel and the failure to prevent clashes further escalated the violence in some areas. At several places even the security personnels were attacked by armed goons.

Voters Threatened and Booth Capturing: Across the areas going to vote, armed hooligans and criminals were seen threatening voters, attacking police personnel, indulging in booth capturing, throwing away ballot papers, lobbing crude bombs and opening fire on their rivals. At several places, mobs from rival parties clashed and attacked each other with lethal weapons, firearms and explosives.

