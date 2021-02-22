Murshidabad Blast: Mamata Banerjee Meets Injured WB Minister Jakir Hossain, Thanks Doctors

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday met TMC Minister Jakir Hossain who was injured in a bomb blast in Murshidabad and stated that his health is currently stable. While speaking to the media after the visit, the West Bengal CM shared that Hossain had undergone bypass surgery and is 'doing well'. She also thanked the doctors and the nurses of the hospital for their work.

"The Special Task Force, doctors, and nurses are doing excellent work. Jakir is doing well, he had his bypass operation and today he will be shifted, I thank all doctors. There was another small boy, he is also stable. Some people whose hands and legs were injured in the incident, we have decided to give them artificial support," she said.

Murshidabad blast

In a shocking incident in poll-bound West Bengal, crude bombs were hurled at Labour Minister Jakir Hossain while he was walking towards Nimtita station to board a train for Kolkata on February 17. The incident occurred in Murshidabad when Jakir Hossain was standing on the platform of Nimtita station in the Jangipur sub-division while going to catch a train for Kolkata. The people of his opposition group allegedly detonated bombs at the location remotely after which he had to be brought to Jangipur Super Specialty Hospital for treatment.

During the incident, and subsequent clashes, several of his supporters who were with Minister Jakir Hossain at the railway station were also injured. According to the Indian Railways, relief and rescue measures had to be extended to 25 people post the horrific incident.

#WATCH: WB Minister Jakir Hossain injured after unidentified persons hurled a bomb at him at Nimtita railway station, Murshidabad y'day.



Murshidabad Medical College Superintendent says that he's stable & out of danger, one hand & leg injured.



(Amateur video, source unconfirmed) pic.twitter.com/ih7DLHAWLq — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2021

CM Mamata Banerjee has ordered the state CID to probe the incident and has alleged a 'conspiracy' after visiting the injured State Minister. Moreover, she also shifted the blame onto the Railways saying that the security of people on the platforms falls under the purview of the Railway police and Central government and not the State police. The Indian Railways has given a strong reply to Mamata Banerjee reminding her that 'law and order is a state subject'. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also jumped into the fray and has sought details from the State CID.

